Political fights threaten service delivery in Kween

Residents and leaders in Kween District have expressed concern over political divisions in the area, which they say are a threat to service delivery.

Kween was carved out of Kapchorwa District in 2010 but the area leaders say the administrative unit is struggling to stand on its own financially due to fights among political leaders driven by corruption.

The main standoff is between the district council led by the chairperson, Mr Geoffrey Chelogoi, on one hand, and the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Ms Albina Awor, on the other.

Mr James Chelangat, an opinion leader, told Daily Monitor in an interview on Saturday that the council and the CAO do not see eye to eye, which affects the implementation of government projects.

“Service delivery is at its worst in Kween and it will be like this as long as the council and CAO are not on good terms,” Mr Chelangat said.

The district council sitting on January 9, passed a resolution demanding the transfer of the CAO, Ms Awor, accusing her of undermining the council and also failing service delivery in the district.

Mr Peter Chebet, a resident of Benet Town Council, said due to such fights, health centres have no drugs and no health workers to attend to them.

“These leaders have been fighting but we have not seen a serious intervention from the government. The officials from the Inspectorate of Government (IG) tried to mediate but there were no tangible results,” Mr Chebet said.

The district chairperson, Mr Chelogoi, acknowledges the divisions but insists the CAO must listen to the council.

“The relationship between the council and the CAO is sour because we are pushing that things should be done in the right manner and that is our stand,” he said.

According to a February 9, letter signed by Mr Chelogoi and addressed to the Minister of Local Government, the council recommended the transfer of the CAO.

Mr Chelogoi said the district has so far received about Shs650 million for the construction of the district administration block but the works so far done are of poor quality due to what he claims is mismanagement by the CAO.

“The government gave us money for the completion of the administration block. Last financial year, we got Sh300m but the work done shows there is corruption in the system,” he said.

Mr Chelogoi said the CAO also irregularly awards contracts to companies that do not meet the requirements.

“The CAO paid all money to Wiljon Estates Ltd for the completion of two health centres of Benet and Kaptum that had been abandoned earlier by another contractor, and yet the works were not complete,” he said.

“To our dismay, the same contractor was given more work this financial year worth Shs380m before the completion of the previous works,” Mr Chelogoi added.

Mr Wilfred Chebet, who used to work as a foreman for Wiljon Estates Ltd, however, said the works were completed before the company was awarded a new contract.

“The works were awarded in phases and after finishing the first phase, the company was awarded a new contract and I think there is nothing wrong with that,” he said.

A section of the district councillors and leaders allege that the company in question is associated with Kween County MP William Chemonges.

However, Mr Chemonges told Daily Monitor during an interview that he became an MP when he already owned the company and that it operates according to the laws of the country.

“Those are political fights in the district. They are not on issues related to work because the company has been working in the district since 2021,” he said.

He said the fights started in October 2023 when the members of the District Roads Committee suggested that he should replace the chairperson, Mr Chelogoi, who was then chairperson of the committee.

“But their political mischief is failing because they passed a resolution, illegally, during an extraordinary meeting to demand the transfer of the CAO and it hasn’t worked,” he said.

The CAO, Ms Awor, said the contractor, Wiljon Estates Ltd, completed the works, including the construction of the placenta pit and pit-latrine in both health centres of Kaptum and Benet.

“We even solicited more funding this year and the government gave us Shs400 million, which is to complete two maternity wards in the two health facilities this financial year,” she said, adding that it is the Contract and Evaluation Committee that awards contracts, not her office.

The RDC, Ms Hope Atuhaire, acknowledged the political divisions but said service delivery is on track.

“I am aware, there are issues of political manipulation against the CAO. Some people want to confuse but we are determined to move on,” she said.

Stakeholders speak

Peter Chebet, resident of Benet Town Council: “These leaders have been fighting but we have not seen a serious intervention from the government. The officials from the Inspectorate of Government (IG) tried to mediate but there were no tangible results.”

Geoffrey Chelogoi, LC5 boss: “The relationship between the council and the CAO is sour because we are pushing that things should be done in the right manner and that is our stand.”