Poor road network hampering UPDF operations in DR Congo

Major Peter Mugisa, the information officer of the UPDF operation in DR Congo.  Photo | Longino Muhindo

By  Longino Muhindo  &  Alex Ashaba

What you need to know:

  • Speaking to journalists on Friday in Bundibugyo town which borders with DRC, Maj Mugisa, said that the UPDF has already established its forward operating base at Mukakati in North Kivu which is only 19 kilometres away from ADF camps.

The information officer of the UPDF operation in DR Congo, Maj Peter Mugisa, has said that the poor terrain in DR Congo is frustrating their operations against the ADF rebels.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.