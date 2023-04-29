Pope appoints Mukasa new bishop for Kasana –Luweero diocese

Pope Francis has appointed Msgr Lawrence Mukasa as the new bishop for Luweero-Kasana Diocese.

“The Apostolic Nunciature desires to congratulate the new Bishop Rev Msgr Lawrence Mukasa and to invoke abundant blessings upon his Ministry,” a statement delivered to the Diocese leadership and a section of Christians gathered at the Kasana-Luweero Diocesan Cathedral in Luweero District on Saturday reads in part.

Msgr Lawrence will be taking over the diocese as the third bishop at a yet to be announced date from the Kasana-Luweero Diocesan Administrator Msgr Francis Xavier Mpanga who took over the administration mantle on January 28, 2022 after the elevation of the former bishop Paul Ssemwogerere as Kampala Archbishop.

The Kasana –Luweero bishop position fell vacant after Pope Francis appointed His Grace Paul Ssemwogere to the position of Archbishop of Kampala on September 9, 2021.

About the bishop-elect Lawrence Mukasa

Born on March 14, 1956 at Nabwiri village in Kiyinda Mityana, Msgr Mukasa until his appointment as Bishop of Kasana Luweero Diocese has been the Vicar General of Kiyinda- Mityana Diocese.

He attended Nswanjere Preparatory Seminary between 1969 and 1970, Kisubi Minor Seminary between 1971 and 1976 before enrolling for Theological studies at St Mary’s National Seminary Katigondo and Gaba Gaba Seminary between 1981 and 1984.

He was ordained Priest in 1984 by the Bishop of Kiyinda Mityana, Emmanuel Wamala at Mwera Parish.

Kasana-Luweero Diocese Christians welcome new bishop

Mr Boniface Ssentongo, the Leader of the Laity at Kasana-Luweero Diocese on Saturday could not hide his joy after the Good News from the Vatican.

“We have been praying and God has answered our prayers. We now have a bishop to steer the Diocese to greater heights. We thank the Diocesan Administrator Msgr Francis Xavier Mpanga for holding the leadership in coordination with the priests at the time the Diocese was waiting for the bishop appointment,” he said briefly.