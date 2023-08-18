Pope bestows monsignor honours upon 4 Ugandan priests

Pope Francis has bestowed monsignor honours on four priests in Masaka Diocese in appreciation of their selfless service in the Catholic Church.

Monsignoris the title of a priest of high rank in the Catholic Church.

“I am pleased to announce that four priests from our diocese have been bestowed with the papal honor of the chaplain to the pope by his holiness Pope Francis, and given the title monsignor,” Masaka diocesan Bishop Rt Rev Severus Jjumba said on Thursday.

The four priests are Rev Fr Alipio Kyambadde Mukasa, Rev Fr Dominic Ssengooba, Rev Fr John Mary Lukwatta and Rev Fr George William Lubega.

Aged 71, Msgr Dominic Ssengooba is the vicar general of Masaka Diocese, a position he has held since 2019. He previously tutored at St Mary’s Ggaba National Seminary.

Msgr Mukasa,66, is the current Busheeka Catholic Parish priest in Sembabule District .

He said he received the good news from Vatican on August 12 ,2023.

“I was so delighted when I received that news öf being granted the monsignor title. I’m available to serve my faith as I stated in my vows,” he said.

Monitor has learnt that Msgr Mukasa has been transferred to Bukulula Parish in Kalungu District as the parish priest.

Meantime, Rev Fr Lubega is currently the chaplain of Masaka Diocesan Laity Commission while Rev Fr Lukwatta is a university don in Kenya’s capital Nairobi.

What the title Monsignor means

It is a title granted by the catholic pope, typically upon the recommendation of the priest's diocesan bishop. It is a purely honorary title and has no effect on the priest's duties or ministerial assignment.

The title is granted to individuals who have rendered valuable service to the church or provide some special function in the church governance, according to Vatican.

Currently, Masaka diocese has only three priests bestowed by the pope with the title of Monsignor.

Masaka diocesan communication director Rev Fr Ronald Mayanja told Monitor that a congratulatory ceremony shall be organized to thank God for the achievements of the new monsignor recruits.

‘’It’s not common in priesthood to be awarded by the pope,” he noted in a Thursday interview.