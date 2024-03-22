Pope Francis appoints Bishop Wokorach new Gulu archbishop

The global head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, has appointed Nebbi Diocese prelate Raphael P'mony Wokorach as the new archbishop of Gulu Ecclesiastical Province.

According to an announcement by Apostolic Nuncio of Uganda Luigi Bianco, the appointment comes after Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Archbishop John Baptist Odama who sought retirement aged 75 two years ago.

Announcing the appointment at Nebbi Cathedral, the Apostolic Nuncio explained that Bishop Wokorach remains shepherd at his diocese until when he is enthroned archbishop.

"The people of Nebbi will have to wait for an appointment of a new bishop," he added.

In his brief remarks, Bishop Wokorach described his appointment “as an ambush and a moment of change.”

"As missionary, I have had my heart open to go where God and my superiors have asked me to go. I wholeheartedly thank Pope Francis for his trust in me," he remarked on Friday.

He becomes the second bishop from Nebbi to be appointed archbishop, after Odama in 1999.

Archibishop John Baptist Odama. PHOTO/FILE/JOLLY TOBBIAS OWINY.

Odama was appointed archbishop after serving Nebbi Catholic Diocese for three years.

Who is the new Archbishop

He was born in 1961 at Ragem in Arua. After studies at Ragem Primary School, which is adjacent to St Mary Assumpta Ragem Church, Wokorach joined Sts. Peter and Paul Minor Seminar Pokea in Arua Diocese from 1975-1979.

Between 1980-1982, he went to St. Joseph College Ombaci, Arua, for Advanced Secondary School certificate.

In 1983-1987, he joined the Comboni postulancy and studied Philosophy at Uganda Martyrs’ National Major Seminary in Alokolum, Gulu-Uganda, where he obtained a BA degree in Philosophy from the Pontifical Urbaniana University.

In 1988-1989, he did the novitiate of the Comboni Missionaries in Tartar, Kenya and in Kampala.

In 1989-1993, he studied Theology in Tangaza College, Nairobi-Kenya.

In 1994 he obtained Master degree in Philosophy at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA), Nairobi, Kenya. His thesis title is: “The Good-for-man as a principle of Moral Character in Aristotle’s Nicomachean Ethics.”

In 2000-2001, he pursued course for Formators at the Salesian Pontifical University, Rome.

He took his first religious profession on April 29, 1989 and the perpetual vows on October 12, 1992. He was ordained priest on September 25, 1993 at Wadelai Parish-Nebbi Diocese by Bishop Martin Luluga (Emeritus).

Ministries and offices held

In 1993-1994, he was a member of the Ugandan province while pursuing his Master’s program in Philosophy in CUEA.

In 1994-2001 he travelled to Kisangani in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo and served as curate in a parish for a couple of years before he was later appointed as Formator in the Postulancy for candidates to the priesthood.

The widely travelled Bishop Wokorach, as demanded by the principles of Comboni Missionaries, was then transferred to work in Lome, Togo from 2001-2003 as Formator at the Brothers ’Postulancy.

And from 2003-2007, he was transferred to Chicago, USA, as Formator in the Theologate. From 2007-2015 he was taken to serve in Nairobi, Kenya, as Formator in the Theologate and lecturer at Tangaza University College where he served as Chair of the Governing Council of the College.

At the same time, he served as Vice Provincial of the Kenyan Province from 2011-2013.

From 2015-2018, he was appointed as Apostolic Visitator for the Institute of the Apostles of Jesus.

On June 21, 2018, the Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life appointed him Pontifical Commissary for the same Institute of the Apostles of Jesus.