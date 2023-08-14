PPDA Tribunal cancels car procurement process

The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets (PPDA) Appeals Tribunal has cancelled the procurement process for used motor vehicles that had been initiated by the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (Unbs).

In its decision dated August 8, the PPDA Tribunal held that the errors in the entire procurement process necessitated the cancellation.

“The procurement by Unbs for provision of pre-export verification of conformity to standards service providers for used motor vehicles under the procurement reference no. Unbs/ NCONS/ 2022-23 is cancelled. The errors and omissions are so fundamental that the impugned procurement must be cancelled,” the Tribunal ruled.

The PPDA tribunal is composed of Nelson Nerima, Thomas Brookes Isanga, Godfrey Nuwagira Kakira and Paul Kalumba. The tribunal has since advised Unbs to readvertise the tender for the procurement process.

This decision now means that there is a vacuum for a company to inspect used cars to establish their roadworthiness on behalf of Unbs before they can be imported into the country from countries such as Japan. Unbs sets the standard and then the best bidding companies enforce them on its behalf.

Background

Earlier this year, Unbs initiated a procurement for provision of pre-export verification of conformity to standards service providers for used motor vehicles.

An open international bidding method was used, allowing international companies to participate in the bidding process.

Upon conclusion of the evaluation, Quality Inspection Services Inc. Japan (“QISJ”) was selected as the best evaluated bidder on June 27.

The award was revised on July 14 to include EAA Company Limited following an administrative review by the accounting officer of Unbs, which was based on the guidance by the PPDA.

QISJ, EAA and Autoterminal Limited (“ATJ”) were aggrieved by the decisions and actions of Unbs and applied for Administrative review at the PPDA Appeals Tribunal.

Unbs had, in its response filed on July 24, conceded that the issuance of the best evaluated bidder was issued in error.