Pregnant women in West Nile to get monthly pay

Pregnant women in West Nile will receive Shs48,000 monthly as nutritional support.  Photo / File

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

  • Mr Abdirahman Meygag, the WFP representative, said they are honoured to work with the government of Uganda to achieve their goal of zero hunger.

Uganda and Sweden have finalised plans to  improve nutrition among pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers and children below the age of two in West Nile by giving them Shs49,845 ($14) monthly.

