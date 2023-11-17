President tips youth on patriotism

President Museveni has urged youth to embrace the six loves of patriotism for the betterment of themselves and the country.

Speaking at Kololo Independence Grounds yesterday during the pass-out of more than 45,000 students who had previously undergone patriotism training, the six loves, Museveni said, were initiated in February 2009 during the launch of patriotism clubs targeting schools.

They include loving Uganda, loving East Africa, loving Africa, loving the environment, knowing how human beings have evolved, and loving yourself.

While elaborating on the last love of “loving yourself,” Museveni discouraged students from engaging in destructive habits.

“…when you love and take care of yourself, you don’t get into trouble,” he said.

He advised students against drinking alcohol, smoking cigarettes, doing drugs, and prostitution.

“Prostitution. What are you doing? Are you an inspector of private parts?” he said, attracting laughter from the students, adding, “Sex should be disciplined and deliberately used to produce new human beings and not [used] for a pleasure item.”

He urged students to take a lesson from him who is fit due to his adopting healthy habits of neither drinking alcohol or smoking.

The event was attended by top government officials including ministers, school administrators such as head teachers and other respective dignitaries.

Vice President Jessica Alupo advised the students to make the best use of their studies to build a better country.

The First Lady, Ms Janet Kataaha Museveni, who doubles as the Education and Sports Minister, hoped that the patriotism training enabled the students to attain both the required knowledge and skills for defending their country. Like her husband, she emphasised the need for discipline and observance of moral values for the betterment of the country.

“Patriotism is about the love of your country and its people but it’s not enough…You must also learn to be patient and keep away from vices that affect our country,” Ms Museveni said.

Ms Helen Seku, the commissioner in charge of Patriotism in the office of the President, brought to light critical issues that were hindering the teaching of patriotism in schools.

“There are schools that have rejected patriotism and I will write you a report on that matter,” Ms Seku informed the President.

She added: “I found in this office unnecessary bureaucracy that delays execution of tasks, hurdles that may seem to want to fail you…There were 15,000 caps that we requested for students [attending the event] but I was let down.