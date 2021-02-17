Prince Nakibinge flags off  building of Muslim tower

By Shabibah Nakirigya More by this Author

The titular head of the Muslim community in Uganda, Prince Kassim Nakibinge, has flagged off the construction of Kibuli Muslim Tower for the Uganda Muslim Education Association (Umea).

“The building is going to cost Shs38b and will provide for both residential houses and a commercial complex. The project is funded by Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) from Saudi Arabia under the supervision of Dolsar Limited, the Turkish consultant company,” Mr Nakibinge said at the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the contractors Vcon Construction Uganda Limited and Ambitious Construction Limited at his residence in Kibuli yesterday.

Vcon Construction Uganda Limited and Ambitious Construction Limited will construct the tower in a joint venture.

Prince Nakibinge said the tower will contribute to development of the Muslim community and change the capital city’s skyline.

“We are very glad that we have kicked off the first phase of the construction. We expect the best from the awarded companies because they have shown us that they have ability to provide us with the best construction project,” he said.

Mr Rajiv Ruparelia, who represented Vcon Construction Uganda, said they are ready to deliver the project within the stipulated time.

“The building is going to be assembled on five acres of land and the project will take one year,” he said.

Mr Rajiv added that the project will be executed in multiple phases.

Advertisement

“This project is not going to be for Kibuli Muslims only but also for the betterment of the country in terms of development and to be able to provide more infrastructure,” he said

“We are ready to illustrate our competence to deliver a high quality standard development at Kibuli hill because the Muslim leaders from Kibuli have entrusted us,” he added.