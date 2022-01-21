Prisons medical report reveals Kakwenza was tortured

Novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija. PHOTO/FILE

By  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

  • Prosecution states that Kakwenza wilfully and repeatedly used his Twitter handle to disturb the peace of the first family.

A Prisons medical report has said novelist Kwakenza Rukirabashaija had torture marks before he was brought into custody.

