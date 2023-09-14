Prof Simon Anguma appointed as Muni University vice chancellor

Prof Simon Anguma Katrini has been appointed as the new vice chancellor of Muni University by institution’s Chancellor Archbishop Emeritus Henry Luke Orombi.



The appointment comes over a year since the death of Prof Christine Dranzoa, on June 28, 2022.



Prof Anguma had since been the acting vice chancellor.



According to Mr Kefa Atibuni, the institution’s senior communications officer, Prof Anguma’s term of office will last a period of five years.



“In accordance with the powers vested in him by section 31 (2) of the universities and other tertiary institutions Act 2001 (as amended in 2006) and upon the recommendations of the Muni University council, the chancellor of Muni University, Bishop Henry Luke Orombi has appointed Associate professor Anguma Simon Katrini as Vice chancellor for the period of five years, effective 1 September 2023,” Mr Atibuni’s September 13 statement reads in part.



Mr Atibuni added, “We congratulate Assoc. Prof Anguma Simon Katrini upon this appointment and we look forward to a continuous stewardship of this university.”



Prof Anguma previously served at Mbarara University of Science and Technology for the period of 17 years.



Background



Muni university is the sixth Public and Higher Educational Institution that was established in 2013 by the government of Uganda in accordance with the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act 2006.