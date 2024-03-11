Prominent Masaka coffee trader killed in Mpigi road crash

A prominent Masaka businessman died Monday morning in a road crash after a truck he was travelling in crashed into another truck at Kalagala village, Mpigi Town Council on the Kampala- Masaka Highway.

Katonga region police spokesperson, Mr Karim Majid, identified the victim as Haji Muzamiru Matembe Nsibambi.

The wreckage of the trucks was towed to police for inspection as investigations continues.

“The body of the deceased was transported to Gombe Hospital Mortuary for post mortem as the police conduct the investigation about the possible cause of the accident,” the police spokesperson said.

One of the first responders and resident of Kalagala village in Mpigi Town Council, Mr John Kalyesubula told Monitor on Monday that he heard a loud bang as he walked to his home at 2am.

“It was around 2am when I heard a loud bang. When I rushed to the scene, occupants from two trucks involved in an accident were struggling but one person had died on the spot. The people around were blaming the accident on driver of a Sino truck that was reportedly speeding,” he said.