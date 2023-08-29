Property worth millions lost as fire guts Nakapiripirit govt office

Property worth millions of shillings was on Tuesday lost in a fire that gutted the Namalu Sub-County government production office in Nakapiripirit District.

The fire destroyed vital documents and office equipment, authorities said.

The acting Mt Moroto Regional Police spokesperson IP Mike Longole confirmed the grim development, saying that police have already started probing the incident.

“We are investigating the source of the fire that burnt the office to ashes, destroying all government properties including 8,000 veterinary vaccines,” IP Longole observed in a statement released on Tuesday.

He said police visited the scene and none of the office properties were rescued.

“The preliminary investigation reveals that the source of fire could have been the ten jerrycans of petrol and two gas cylinders purportedly kept in the office by the sub-county production officer whom we did not find at the scene to file his statement by the time of the incident,” he explained.