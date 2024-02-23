Property worth millions lost in Kalungu school fire

Police in Kalungu District are investigating the cause of the fire that gutted a girls’ dormitory at God Cares Primary School in Kirinnya Zone Lukaya Town Council leaving pupils’ property worth millions destroyed.

The Friday fire occurred at around 4:30am when learners were sleeping, but the matron was able to detect it early enough and alert them to flee the burning dormitory.

Pupils’ materials like beddings, books, clothes and utensils among others all went up in flames.

By the time of the incident, the dormitory was accommodating 31 pupils; luckily none of them got injured.

Mr Paul Kaakira, a neighbour of the school, said that they were woken up by an alarm from the school matron which forced them to rush to the school.

“We had to rush to support because the school is in very close vicinity and we have worked together as a community and school to rescue lives and to put out the fire,” he said.

Ms Maria Emma Matovu Kusemererwa, the school head teacher told Monitor that the actual cause of the inferno is still unknown.

“We appreciate the police, the team at the school and the neighbours for an urgent response that saw all lives rescued without any injury, unfortunately, their property was lost,” she noted.

Southern Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Twaha Kasirye said they are still investigating the cause of the fire and urged school proprietors to install smoke detectors and enough firefighting equipment.

“We ask owners of schools to put in place mechanisms of preventing and fighting fire outbreaks, like in this case, fire extinguishers were got from a neighbouring school and I am sure the quick intervention of both police and community deterred severe loss,” he said.

This is the first school fire incident in the region since the new academic term opened on February 5.