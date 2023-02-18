Property worth millions lost in Rukungiri school fire

Police in Rukungiri District are investigating circumstances under which a boys’ dormitory at Kyamakanda Senior Secondary School in Buyanja Town Council was gutted by the fire that left property worth millions burnt into ashes.

Mr Elly Maate, the Kigezi regional police spokesperson confirmed the incident saying that property including; mattresses, books, clothes, documents, beds, and suitcases among others were all destroyed.

"The burnt dormitory was accommodating over 54 male students drawn from different classes, and the fire started when all the students were in evening classes. It's good that no life was lost in this incident," he said.

Mr Maate explained that the fire started at around 8.30PM on Friday, and police responded in time and put it off before it could spread to other building blocks.

“At least 16 female students collapsed into a coma on hearing the news of a fire outbreak and were rushed to Nyakyibare Hospital, Rugarama and Buyanja Health centres for medical attention,” he said, that police later checked on them and were informed by medical personnel that they were in good condition and normalizing.

The cause of the fire remains unknown as police have launched investigations into the matter.

The school head teacher Mr Brain Mbabazi Twebazi said: “We thank God that no single life was lost in this fire outbreak. All students were in evening classes. We feel sorry for our students whose property was destroyed. The school will stand with you and we shall assist where possible.”

The head teacher called for calmness among learners saying that the situation is under control and all will be fine in the shortest period of time.