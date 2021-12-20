Protestors storm army barracks with body of man allegedly killed by UPDF

A group of protestors from Ngariam County, Katakwi District in Teso sub region in eatern Uganda on December 20, 2021 stormed the UPDF army barracks with the body of a man allegedly killed by soldiers. PHOTO/ SIMON PETER EMWAMU 

By  Simon Peter Emwamu

What you need to know:

  • The state minister for economic monitoring Mr Peter Ogwang, who is also the area MP, said he had to improvise his ambulance to transport Ikabat’s body for burial and thereafter convened a meeting with the soldiers to discuss how to handle his electorate.

UPDF soldiers on Monday fired bullets to disperse a group of protestors from Ngariam County, Katakwi District who stormed their barracks with the casket containing the remains of a man allegedly killed by the soldiers on Saturday.

