Protestors storm army barracks with body of man allegedly killed by UPDF

“We have lost over 1,000 heads of cattle but when some are recovered they (UPDF) soldiers are reluctant to hand them back to us,” Mr John Robert Atuma, another resident said.

Mr Atuma said the government should deploy security operatives who hail from Katakwi to protect them as the continued presence of soldiers not born of Teso, has instead caused misery to residents, as they allegedly seem not to know their mission in the area.

"Six people have been killed by the army. Where are our leaders? Are we paying for voting NRM?" he asked.

The commander of the 37 Battalion, Lt Col Charles Kahwa said the case is being investigated and relatives of the deceased would be given a report.



When asked about why the soldiers are reluctant to hand over the recovered animals, Lt Col Kahwa said he is in touch with his senior officers to discuss how the animals would be handed over to the owners.

“I will not talk much. The matter is being discussed,” he said.

The state minister for economic monitoring Mr Peter Ogwang, who is also the area MP, said he had to improvise his ambulance to transport Ikabat’s body for burial and thereafter convened a meeting with the soldiers to discuss how to handle his electorate.