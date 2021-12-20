Protestors storm army barracks with body of man allegedly killed by UPDF
What you need to know:
UPDF soldiers on Monday fired bullets to disperse a group of protestors from Ngariam County, Katakwi District who stormed their barracks with the casket containing the remains of a man allegedly killed by the soldiers on Saturday.
Opio Ikabat, 26, was reportedly shot at round 8pm moments after he and his brother reported a case of theft of 38 heads of cattle to the UPDF soldiers who allegedly declined to help and instead ordered them to leave.
"The boys were determined and tracked the stolen animals in the night. They were able to find some of the animals. They went and reported to the UPDF soldiers and on their way back home, they fell in an ambush staged by the UPDF soldiers. The soldiers shot at them, killing Ikabat," one of the relatives, Mr Stephen Etenge said.
“We have lost over 1,000 heads of cattle but when some are recovered they (UPDF) soldiers are reluctant to hand them back to us,” Mr John Robert Atuma, another resident said.
Mr Atuma said the government should deploy security operatives who hail from Katakwi to protect them as the continued presence of soldiers not born of Teso, has instead caused misery to residents, as they allegedly seem not to know their mission in the area.
"Six people have been killed by the army. Where are our leaders? Are we paying for voting NRM?" he asked.
The commander of the 37 Battalion, Lt Col Charles Kahwa said the case is being investigated and relatives of the deceased would be given a report.
When asked about why the soldiers are reluctant to hand over the recovered animals, Lt Col Kahwa said he is in touch with his senior officers to discuss how the animals would be handed over to the owners.
“I will not talk much. The matter is being discussed,” he said.
Mr Ogwang said there are some issues the UPDF officers must correct. He said there have been several cases of cattle raids and murder in the area but UPDF are yet to give any official report on the incidents.
"These people have no problem with the government. They voted for the sitting government and they don't deserve this torture," he said, adding that today’s incident has been the biggest test so far in his leadership as the area MP.