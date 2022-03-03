Provide evidence on missing NUP supporters,  court tells prisons

The General Court Martial has ordered Uganda Prisons Service to table evidence explaining why three supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party, were not brought to court yesterday for trial. The three include Muhysdin Kakooza, Livingstone Katushabe Kigozi, and Olivia Lutaaya. They are among the 31 NUP supporters who were arrested ahead of the 2021 General Election and face charges of unlawful possession of ammunition.

The trial of the 31 supporters had been scheduled to commence yesterday but due to the absence of the three suspects, it could not take place.

A seven-member panel chaired by Lt Gen Andrew Gutti adjourned the court to March 29 for hearing of their bail application instead.

In the group’s last appearance in the court on February 15, Kakooza protested the group’s alleged ill treatment in prison saying they sleep in carts at Kitalya.

He added that the offences against him and his co-accused were fabricated because they support the former Kyadondo East MP and NUP principal, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.