Provide evidence on missing NUP supporters,  court tells prisons

NUP supporters accused of unlawful possession of 13 pieces of explosive devices in the dock at the General Court Martial in Makindye on March 1, 2022. PHOTO/ JULIET KIGONGO 

By  Juliet Kigongo

The General Court Martial has ordered Uganda Prisons Service to table evidence explaining why three supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party, were not brought to court yesterday for trial.
The three include Muhysdin Kakooza, Livingstone Katushabe Kigozi, and Olivia Lutaaya.
They are among the 31 NUP supporters who were arrested ahead of the 2021 General Election and face charges of unlawful possession of ammunition.

