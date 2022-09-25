Pupil injured in school fire

A pupil is nursing injuries sustained in a fire that burnt a dormitory at Aidah and Topher Primary School in Kanoni Town Council, Gomba District.

The matron of the Primary Seven girls dormitory at the School, Ms Alice Namuddu said she saw smoke emanating from the ventilators of the boys’ dormitory housing primary one to Primary five pupils at around 8:20pm and made an alarm .

However, since there was a gospel crusade directly opposite the school with loud music being played, residents could not hear. The burnt dormitory was housing 80 pupils.

"I shouted for help but nobody could hear me because of the noise from the sound system at the crusade until when residents saw fire and came to rescue us," she said.

She said the fire could have been started by suspected arsonists. Pupils’ property including books and beddings were destroyed in the fire.

“The dormitory is near the road and the school fence is weak. Anyone can climb and gain access,” she added

Mr John Lubega, the school head teacher, said the victim is out of danger.

“I cannot tell you the name of the victim because the parents have not authorized us to do so,” he said.

He said they had liaised with police to establish what exactly caused the inferno.

Early this year, the Ministry of Education attributed the fire outbreaks in schools to lack of occupational permits, especially among private schools, across the country.