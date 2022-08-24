Fire guts admin block, two dormitories at Life Academy P/S

Pupils of Life Academy Primary School at Kimuli Village in Manyi Sub County, Mityana District are counting losses after a fire gutted two dormitories where their property was kept.

The fire incident which happened on Tuesday at around 7.30AM also left the school administration block partially damaged.

According to Mr Peter Kalera, a neighbour to the school, Primary Seven pupils who were attending holiday classes, were the first to see smoke coming out from the girls’ dormitory and made an alarm.

“The devastating fire started in the girls’ dormitory and residents stopped it after it had burnt three-decker beds. Immediately after containing the fire in the girls’ dormitory, another fire broke out in the boys’ dormitory which is 10 metres away and by the time the police fire brigade team from Mityana Town arrived, property worth millions of shillings had already been burnt,” he said.

Learners’ property including books and beddings got burnt but nobody was injured in the incident.

Mr Kalera said the school uses solar power, suspecting the incident to be a possible arson attack.

According to Ms Rachel Kawala, the Wamala Regional Police spokesperson, investigations have kicked off to establish the actual cause of the inferno.

“We are evaluating all the material evidence found at the scene and our detectives will eventually establish the actual cause of the fire,” she said.

On July 29, a group which described itself as “ Uganda Coalition Front for Change’’ dropped leaflets at different locations in Mityana Municipality announcing a war against the government.