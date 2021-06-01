PWDs ask for increased involvement in government projects

By Jessica Sabano More by this Author

People with disabilities in Uganda have asked government to always consider them in all poverty eradication projects intended to develop Ugandans.

The Uganda National Action on Physical Disability (UNAPD) executive director, Mr Apollo Mukasa noted that on several occasions, disabled people are disregarded when government and development partners come out to give support Ugandans.

"We are always left out in these government programmes and yet we also want to benefit and develop through them," he said during stakeholders’ workshop in Kampala where disabled persons under their umbrella body, UNAPD narrated the hardships and suffering they undergo when they try to approach both local government agencies intended to fight poverty.

He said most of the programmes are not known to them because nobody bothers to explain to them.

He cited the example of Emyooga programme which he described as political.

Mr Apollo noted that the conditions usually set for project beneficiaries are not favorable for persons with disabilities.

UNAPD chairman Arthur Blick Senior faulted the PWD representatives at Local government level for serving their personal interests instead persons with disabilities in general.

"Sometimes district leaders elect their own people to represent us but they also have their own interests and still we don't benefit," he said.

Amule Julius Ocaya, the Regional programme coordinator said some PWDs are inactive that's why they miss out on some programs.

"Some PWDs have already benefited like we have supported 2.5 % of them," Mr Ocaya said.

He said they will intensify their sensitization programs to make them aware.



