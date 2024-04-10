PWDs in Jinja get Shs56m govt livelihood boost

At least sixty Persons with Disabilities in Jinja City have received a Shs56.9m grant from the government to improve their livelihood.

The beneficiaries have also been equipped with skills to manage their finances as they implement their various projects

The male councillor representing PWDs in the City Council, Mr Juma Ssozi, however, cautioned the beneficiaries against using the money to organise weddings.

“I am warning you people, never to use this money to marry more wives or use it for other useless things. Invest this money wisely,” he said.

He further explained that the money is intended to help PWDs get out of poverty by injecting capital into their businesses or starting new enterprises.

According to him, PWDs “struggle a lot to earn a living”, but the introduction of this grant by the government has effected a change in their income.

Criteria

The PWDs’ focal person, Ms Olivia Tamubura, said the beneficiaries have been grouped into five people, with each group getting between Shs3.5m and Shs5m.

Ms Tamubura said the groups presented project proposals, including; goat rearing, poultry, catering services and tent businesses, among others, which were scrutinized before being selected for funding.

The assistant Jinja City Clerk Mr George Kyori, said PWDs can turn out to be big business entrepreneurs if they use this grant well.

“Do not look at this money as something small because even those prominent business people in the city started in a humble way like you; so, you just plan for it well,” he advised.

He said the City Council is ready to provide the necessary skills in business management to enable the beneficiaries to sustain the projects being undertaken.

According to Mr Kyori, the training of the beneficiaries was prompted by the previous experience that indicated that PWDs were not able to use the grant profitably since they lacked skills.

The Jinja City Principal Community Development Officer, Mr Geoffrey Muzusa, said the beneficiaries have no excuse for failing to maintain their projects after getting the desired skills, and asked them to put the money to its proper use lest they face arrest.