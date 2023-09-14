PWDs seek fair representation in the implementation of SDGs

A section of People with disabilities (PWDs) have petitioned government seeking a fair representation in the implementation process of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

During a meeting on Wednesday, leaders from National Union of Disabled Persons in Uganda (NUDIPU) and Sightsavers asked the SDG secretariat to ensure that the ordinary persons with disability are not left out at all levels of SDG implementation.

Ms Esther Kyozira, the Chief Executive Officer at NUDIPU noted that whereas government has tried to include PWDs in the SDGs, thier is involvement is still very low compared their number, which is over 4 million Ugandans.

"We call upon government to continue including persons with disabilities in the SDGs. We should not be left behind at all key steps including consultation because we have special challenges that affect us in different disability categories," she said.

"The SDG slogan is 'leaving no one behind' but as PWDs we are not yet there and we are calling upon government to be mindful that we should be included as well," she added.

Ms Juliet Busobozi, the program officer at Sightsavers, an NGO of persons with disabilities expressed concern that government is only left with seven years to implement SDGs but there is no proper enforcement of a general inclusive strategy.

"Implementation of SDGs worldwide is at 12 percent, to ensure full realisation, we have come up with a global petition to world leaders on the equal world campaign, to track the number of persons with disabilities who have benefited," she said.

Speaking at the same meeting, Mr Yonnah Wasswa, the chairperson of National Council for Persons with Disabilities urged government to popularise and educate PDWs about the aims and benefits of SDGs to enable them participate actively at all levels.

"We want to see the SDG secretariat leaving no one behind in the implementation. SDGs are implemented through schools, hospitals, banks and other facilities, we therefore ask the secretariat to ensure that all these facilities are inclusive in nature," Mr Wasswa said.

Responding to the PWD leaders, the head of SDG secretariat, Dr Albert Byamugisha said; "Uganda has committed to fast track the progress of SDGs especially among the persons with disabilities who are the most marginalised and said to be left behind due to being under represented."

"Next year Uganda will be participating in the UN general assembly where the President will present a paper on the progress of SDGs, we are very hopeful that the presentation will focus more on inclusivity and leaving no one behind to ensure that the views of PWDs are fully presented," he added.