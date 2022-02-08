Ray of hope as Covid infections fall

A woman receives a Covid jab. Some scientists say government is not targeting communities with Covid cases. PHOTO/FILE

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • Some scientists attribute the result to limited testing, sunny weather and asymptomatic patients.

Uganda has registered a 77 percent decline in reported Covid-19 infections, four weeks after the government reopened the economy.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.