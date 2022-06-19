Ray of hope for female inmates

Female inmates, who are about to be released after serving their respective sentences at Maluku Prisons in Mbale, have been supported with business skills and funds to start their own business.

The move is part of the process of reintegrating former inmates into the society.

The 26 selected beneficiaries received startup capital ranging from Shs3m to Shs7m after undergoing training for a month in business formulation, entrepreneurship development and strategic business planning.

The support was extended to the inmates under a project codenamed, “From Access to Equality” or FATE. The project is implemented by Penal Reforms International and funded by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Ms Sylvia Nandala, one of the female inmates and beneficiary, could barely hide her excitement after having been selected to undergo business training and also get funding.

“When I was arrested and convicted, I lost everything I had, including my job,” she recalled with a tinge of regret before adding with joy unconfined, “I am now happy that upon my release, I will have the capital to start a small business for myself and I know I will make it.”

Research conducted by the Panel Reform International found out that female inmates face obstacles in getting gainful employment and re-establishing shattered family ties upon their release from prison.

The research further found out that inmates who learn skills while in prison such as basket and mat weaving, tailoring, hairdressing, among others, find it difficult to start businesses due to lack of capital.

Second bite at the cherry

Ms Mary Chekwemoi, another beneficiary, said her imprisonment has turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

“People who imprisoned me yet I was innocent thought they were punishing me, but God has made a miracle for me. I will go out of here economically empowered,” she beamed.

They made the remarks during the pass-out ceremony of 28 female inmates at Muluku Prison in Mbale City on Thursday.

Ms Nuru Nambirige, a human right activist working with Nambrige and Co Advocates, said most of the female offenders get harsh sentences because they lack money to hire private lawyers.

“Most of the family offenders are poor. They cannot afford to get lawyers, so in the process, they end up getting harsh sentences they don’t deserve,” she said.

Ms Nambirige further revealed that female prisoners also face a challenge of resentment from relatives and family since most of them are incarcerated after losing family related cases in courts of law.

Mr John Emoiti, a principal psychiatrist working with Mulago hospital, said female offenders report high risks of mental health compared to their male counterparts.

“Many mental illness victims have been imprisoned and taken into the justice system instead of offering them mental treatment,” he said.

Mr Milton Tiyo, the acting director of correction services in Uganda Prison Service, said the support will enable the released inmates to reintegrate and live better lives in their respective communities.

“This is a reintegration package that will enable beneficiaries to reintegrate, holistically in their communities,” Mr Tiyo, who represented the commissioner general of prisons at the pass-out ceremony, said.

Ms Doreen Kyazze, the executive director of Penal Reform International, said the training and financial support will enable ex-women prisoners to kick-start their lives.

Ms Nona De Jonge, the first secretary of Rule of Law and Human Rights in the Netherlands Embassy, pledged continued support to the government and Uganda Prisons Services.

“The inmates yet to be released should use the skills acquired to create a positive change in their families and community,” she advised.

State of female prisoners

The World Prison Brief data puts the prison population in Uganda (including pre-trial detainees and remand prisoners) at 68,561 as of April 2022. The dataset indicates that the percentage of the prison population that identifies as female is 4.6 percent. The number of female prisoners as of April 2022 was 3,164, translating into a population rate (per 100,000 of the national population) of 6.5. There has been a gradual increase in the rate over the years. It stood at 3.2 in 2005, 3.4 in 2008, 3.9 in 2010, and 5.1 in 2015.