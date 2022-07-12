RDC blocks move to evict 2,000 tenants

At least 2,500 residents from two villages in Kyalulangira Sub-county, Rakai District, can breathe a sigh of relief after the deputy resident district commissioner, Mr Faisal Sseruwagi, halted their impending eviction.

The affected residents are in the villages of Kamoma A and B on the shores of Lake Kijjanebarola.

According to Mr Sseruwagi, the purported landlord, only identified as Aisha, should first compensate the sitting tenants before setting up a beach and other recreational facilities on the disputed one square mile piece of land.

“The purported landlord has been advised to share with us bring her plan for compensating the sitting tenants, which she has not done. So, we are still waiting to see that happen,” he said.

Last month, the residents were shocked when they woke up one morning and found construction materials poured on part of the land they are occupying. A week later, a group of armed men in plain clothes visited the area and ordered residents to vacate the land, insisting that they were illegal settlers.

Mr Alex Kamushana, the chairperson Kyalulangira of Sub-county, said when Aisha’s agents first visited the area, they faced stiff resistance from residents and have never returned.