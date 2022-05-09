Nakaseke bush war veteran loses gardens days after Museveni's visit

Both local leaders and residents in Nakaseke District have expressed shock at the level of impunity, and disrespect of the law in light of a series of attacks and destruction to property on disputed land just four days after President Museveni visited the area with a promise to have the problem quickly resolved.

On May 6, unknown people descended on the home of Mr Steven Mugambwa at Kimegere Village in Semuto Town Council and destroyed two acres of the maize crops, banana plantations, and the cassava gardens in what a section of local leaders and residents believe resulted from the unresolved land disputes in the area.

“Many government officials have visited my home after the different attacks including the demolition of my house and destruction of the property promising to have the perpetrators arrested for their heinous acts, but the attacks continue. It is surprising that the suspects do not even respect the President of this country who visited the area last week and promised to have the problem resolved,” Mr Steven Mugambwa, the victim said in an interview on Sunday.

Ms Sarah Nambalirwa, a resident of Semuto town council believes that particular individuals are proving to be more powerful than the government in power.

“We are scared and believe that our area is going back to the dark days. We supported the liberation struggle to have peace in Nakaseke and the whole country, but we seem to be getting back to the dark days,” she said.

The Semuto Town Council Chairperson, Mr Richard Kizito, who is among the few local leaders that attended the Saturday, April 30, 2022 meeting at Kijaguzo Parish in Semuto Town Council where President Museveni promised to meet the parties involved, said that the perpetrators of acts of violence against Bibanja holders could be up to something which both the security and the leadership should make a quick follow up.

“I was given a chance to welcome the President in my area during the April 30 meeting. I reported the unfortunate acts involving the destruction of property by a landlord at Kimegere Village. The President promised to arrange a meeting for all parties involved and ensure that the matter is resolved. We were surprised that those perpetrating acts of violence do not honour the word of the President of this country. They have made another attack at the home of Mr Mugambwa just days after the presidential promise,” he said.

But Nakaseke South Member of Parliament, Mr Paul Lutamaguzi, takes a swipe at the government, saying it has not done enough to secure the rights of bibanja holders in the areas of the Greater Luweero where more than 6,000 households are at the risk of being evicted from their ancestral land.

“The perpetrators of the evil acts are known but are yet to face the law. For the case of Mr Mugambwa, the perpetrator is a former RDC who claims to be the new landlord and wants Mugambwa off the land that he allegedly acquired in 2018. Apart from making a statement and getting a police bond after a temporary arrest, the issue has not progressed to courts of law,” he said

Meanwhile, Nakaseke Resident District Commissioner, Capt Yahaya Kakooza said the security is hunting down the perpetrators for possible prosecution.