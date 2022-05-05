RDC campaign for NRM’s Ojok sparks criticism

The open engagement in campaigns by the Omoro Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Andrew Onyuk, in support of National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate Andrew Ojok Oulanyah in Omoro County by-election has attracted criticism among the Opposition in Acholi Sub-region.

The Opposition call upon the Electoral Commission (EC) and the Ministry for Presidency to bring Mr Onyuk to order over alleged abuse of office.

They say his actions are illegal since he is a public servant and campaigns have not yet started.

Daily Monitor has seen social media posts on Mr Onyuk’s official accounts mobilising and rallying support for Mr Ojok, the son of former Speaker of Parliament and former Omoro County MP, the late Jacob Oulanyah.

Mr Godwin Okello, an aspirant for the Omoro County seat, claimed that the RDC has been intimidating other candidates and asking them to step down.

“Recently, he updated his social media profile campaigning for an NRM candidate, I think that is not right because RDCs are public servants and they are not supposed to be partisan, according to the law,” Mr Okello told Daily Monitor.

He added: “We see that this election may not be free and fair because an RDC is the head of the security who may manipulate everything.”

Under the Constitution, RDCs and their deputies are senior civil servants appointed by the President and deployed to respective districts.

They are also charged with ensuring the security, besides monitoring and supervising government programmes.

Mr Wilson Chagga Oyat, the secretary general of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party in Acholi Sub-region, said because government officials are required to work for the population irrespective of political leanings , the RDC should not take sides in elections.

“We appeal to the EC to take charge of the election if they want to win back people’s trust,” Mr Oyat said.

In response, Mr Onyuk told Daily Monitor that his support for Mr Ojok is personal and doesn’t represent the office, adding that the Opposition complaints are baseless.

“I am not an independent electoral commission body, I am a cadre of the NRM, how would they expect me to be supporting any other person, not NRM, how? This is impossible,” Mr Onyuk said. He added: “That is a prejudice that is uncalled for. It is better for them (Opposition) to prepare their talking points for the people.”

Mr Steven Balmoi, a political analyst, described Mr Onyuk’s actions as an indication of failed democracy and overstepping of the mandate of elections.

“RDCs do not go through the rigorous process undertaken to recruit a civil servant and most of them are political leaders and whatever they do is political and that is likely to have a serious impact on the results,” Mr Balmoi said.

Mr Caesar Lubangakene, the northern regional spokesperson of the National Unity Platform (NUP), told Daily Monitor that they would lodge a formal complaint to the Ministry of the Presidency.

“He is the head of the security of the district and shouldn’t take sides in any way. On Wednesday he attacked our candidate online and threatened NUP as a party. We shall engage his supervisors and the EC to have him restrained,” Mr Lubangakene said.

Currently, the EC is carrying out display of the National Voters’ Register at 84 polling stations in Omoro County.

The nomination of candidates will be held on May 12 and 13 at Omoro District Council Hall.