RDC deploys army, police to enforce polio immunization in Wakiso

Health workers stand outside one of the nursery schools that had refused to have children vaccinated in Wakiso District on January 19, 2022. PHOTO.JOSEPH KIGGUNDU 

By  Joseph Kiggundu

Reporter/ photographer

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Local Council (LC) leaders were given at least Shs40, 000 by government for the immunization exercise that has been faced with some resistance from many parts of Uganda.  

The Wakiso Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Justine Mbabazi has deployed the army and police in the field to join health workers in enforcing a polio-immunization for children below 5 years.

