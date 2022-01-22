RDC deploys police to enforce polio vaccination

A health worker administers a polio vaccine to a child at one of the schools in Wakiso District last week.

  The deployment of security personnel comes after some health workers were denied access in many private nurseries and primary schools to vaccinate children under the age of five.

The Wakiso Resident District Commissioner, Ms Justine Mbabazi,  has deployed police and soldiers to join health workers  in  carrying out the polio vaccination exercise in the district.

