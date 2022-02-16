RDC tasks schools on security after thugs kill two guards

This photo taken on February 16 shows the main entrance to a school in Buikwe District where two school security guards were brutally murdered. Inset is Buikwe RDC Jane Francis Kagayi. PHOTO/ROBERT MUGAGGA

By  Robert Mugagga

What you need to know:

  • By Wednesday evening, police had confirmed arrests of two suspects as investigations continued.

Buikwe Residence District Commissioner (RDC), Ms Jane Francis Kagayi has tasked school proprietors to beef up security to deter thugs from accessing their premises.

