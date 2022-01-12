Religious leaders say it’s challenging to keep pregnant girls in schools

Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu

By  Fahad Malik Jjingo

What you need to know:

  • The concern was raised by the IRCU through a statement read by His Grace Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, while addressing journalists on Tuesday.

The Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) has raised concerns over the challenges of keeping pregnant girls in schools, saying the directive given by the government requires national conversation of all stakeholders on how it can be implemented.

