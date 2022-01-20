Relocate city vendors to Kisekka land - Museveni

President Museveni has ordered the management of Kampala Capital City Authority to relocate the city vendors to Kisekka land.

A credible source told this publication yesterday that while chairing a Cabinet meeting at State House Entebbe on Monday President Museveni said vendors should not be forced to relocate to Usafi Market.

“I’m told that there is land in Kisekka close to two hectares, the minister for Lands and Minister for Kampala are directed to look into that land and use it to relocate vendors,” the source quoted Museveni as having said.

The President’s orders come after vendors have been chased away from streets in an attempt to implement the Kampala Smart City initiative, which involves improvement of garbage collection and management around the city.

Mr Hussein Hud, the Kampala Resident City Commissioner, while addressing the media last Monday said vending and hawking is illegal and no one should take government laxity to enforce the law.

“The simple issue of vendors being relocated from streets to the markets has been politicised, Usafi and Wandegeya Markets are empty, the amount of money government invested in building these markets is uncounted for and some among the political showbiz masters in Kampala think that nothing should be done,” he said.

However, Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, the political head of KCCA, last Friday while delivering his New Year message to the council at City Hall disagreed with the government decision of evicting vendors from the streets.

Mr Lukwago said the current regime governing trade order in Kampala allows street vending in an organised manner and it is the duty of KCCA to work out a mechanism of regulating them.

“That is where the RCC and other leaders go wrong for saying that street vending and hawking is illegal which is not true. Like the Trade Order Ordinance 2006, the Trade Licensing Act 1969 provides for hawkers licence and Kampala street traders by-laws,” he said.

Recommendation

The Lord Mayor recommended that the government provides necessary funds for construction of modern markets to accommodate the urban poor.

“We must finalise markets which were put on hold due to lack of funds like Kitante, Busega, and also have modern markets in each division of Kampala,” he said.

When contacted, the KCCA executive director, Ms Dorothy Kissaka, promised to look into the matter.