Lord Mayor, govt clash over eviction of vendors 

Kampala City Council Authorities load debris of illegal kiosks on a truck on January 6. KCCA has embarked on demolishing illegal kiosks  and eviction of vendors in the central business district. PHOTO/ ISAAC KASAMANI. 

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

  • “That is where the RCC and other leaders go wrong because the law constitutes that street vending and hawking is illegal which is not true. Like the trade order ordinance 2006, the Trade Licencing  Act 1969  provides for hawkers licence  and Kampala street traders by-laws,” Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has clashed with government over planned the eviction of street vendors saying the latter did not follow the right procedure while issuing the ultimatum.
Speaking to the media after presenting his New Year message to the council members in Kampala yesterday ,  Mr Lukwago said the current regime governing trade order in Kampala allows street vending in an organised manner and it’s the duty of KCCA to work out a mechanism of regulating them.

