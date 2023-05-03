Remanded Minister Nandutu’s bail ruling for today

Remanded the State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Ms Agnes Nandutu is today expected to be produced before the High Court Anti-Corruption Division for the hearing of her bail application in which she is seeking to be released from prison.

Minister Nandutu has been on remand at Luzira prison since April 19 after she was charged with dealing with suspect property in connection to the Karamoja iron sheets saga.

The Bududa District Woman MP was instantly committed to the High Court shortly after she took a plea.

Some of the grounds that the Minister has raised to be released on bail include her constitutional right to apply for bail, being a law-abiding citizen who has voluntarily been reporting to police whenever called upon, and being a known patient of severe venous insufficiency [a disease that can cause sudden blood clot formation], a condition she says needs specialised medical attention.

Other bail grounds are having a fixed place of abode at Nantabulirwa Village, Seeta, Mukono District within the jurisdiction of the court, having a young family and elderly parents who all depend on her, bringing sound and substantial sureties, promising to abide by the bail conditions that court will impose on her, and that the offense she being charged with is bailable.

Ms Nandutu intends to line up several sureties that include Mr Godfrey Baluku Kabbyanga Kiime, the State minister for National Guidance, Mr Isaac Katenya, the MP for Bulambuli District, and Mr Gerald Nangoli, the MP for Elgon North constituency.

Its prosecution’s case that Ms Nandutu between June and July 2022, at the Office of the Prime Minister’s stores in Namanve, and in Kkola Cell, Bulwanyi Parish, Mukono District, dealt with government property to which 2,000 pre-painted iron sheets of gauge 28 marked office of the Prime Minister.

The DPP further claimed the Minister received the iron sheets that were acquired as a result of the loss of public property, an offence under Section 10 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Act 2009 as amended.

Minister Nandutu is among the three ministers who have so far been arraigned before courts of law in connection with the alleged diversion of iron sheets meant for vulnerable people of Karamoja.

The others are Ms Mary Goretti Kitutu (Karamoja Affairs) and Amos Lugoloobi (State Minister for Finance, Planning, and Economic Development).