Minister Nandutu committed to high court for trial, remanded to Luzira
What you need to know:
- The Anti-Corruption Court in Kololo, Kampala declined to hear her bail application
State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Ms Agnes Nandutu has been arraigned at the Anti-Corruption Court in Kololo, Kampala following her arrest over diversion of iron sheets meant to be relief items for the people of the restive Karamoja sub region.
She was Wednesday charged with dealing with suspect property contrary to section 21A (1) of the Anti-Corruption Act,2009 (As Amended) before she was committed to High Court for trial.
READ: Agnes Nandutu: Troubled minister who miraculously became MP
DPP probes VP, 40 others implicated in Karamoja iron sheets scandal
The Anti- Corruption Court grade one magistrate Esther Asiimwe said she cannot hear the Bududa Woman MP’s bail application following her committal.
This was after the State attorney, Mr David Bisamuyu told court that inquiries into the case were complete.
“I have instructions from the DPP to have the suspect committed to the High Court for trial. The committal papers are before you my lord,” he said before an indictment was read and the minister committed.
This means Ms Nanduttu can only apply for bail in the High Court if she so wishes.
As a result, she was remanded to Luzira Prison until May 3, 2023 when she’s expected to appear before court for mention of her case