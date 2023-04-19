Minister Nandutu committed to high court for trial, remanded to Luzira

State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Ms Agnes Nandutu has been arraigned at the Anti-Corruption Court in Kololo, Kampala following her arrest over diversion of iron sheets meant to be relief items for the people of the restive Karamoja sub region.

She was Wednesday charged with dealing with suspect property contrary to section 21A (1) of the Anti-Corruption Act,2009 (As Amended) before she was committed to High Court for trial.

The Anti- Corruption Court grade one magistrate Esther Asiimwe said she cannot hear the Bududa Woman MP’s bail application following her committal.

This was after the State attorney, Mr David Bisamuyu told court that inquiries into the case were complete.

