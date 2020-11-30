Report unethical lawyers, Makerere law don says

By EPHRAIM KASOZI More by this Author

By Jalira Namyalo More by this Author

The principal of Makerere University School of Law, Prof Christopher Mbazira, has advised people who are aggrieved by services of unethical lawyers to report them to the Law Council Disciplinary Committee to bring them to book.

Prof Mbazira was speaking at a public interest law clinic at Makerere University at the weekend.

“You will always have some rogue lawyers out there just like in other professions but any person who feels unjustly treated or cheated should go to the Law Council Disciplinary Committee and file a complaint,” he said.

He said a number of lawyers go to communities purporting to offer legal aid services but end up cheating them. He added that once reported, such a lawyer will be summoned and asked to defend himself/herself and if convicted, his or her practising licence can be suspended.

Mr Dennis Odota, a programme officer with Democratic Governance Facility (DGF), commended Makerere University for leading the effort to empower citizens to participate in democratic processes.

“We envisage Uganda where the State respects and promotes human rights and the public interest ,” he said.