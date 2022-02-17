Residents block Masaka road over killing of Kyengera woman

A coffin containing the remains of Denzilanta Nasabirye is placed in the middle of the road in Kyengera Town Council, Wakiso District, yesterday as residents protested her killing.  PHOTO/JANE NAFULA
 

By  JANE NAFULA 

What you need to know:

 The 44-year-old resident died on Tuesday after a security officer shot her in the chest as he engaged Mr Geoffrey Kitatta, a boda boda cyclist, who is said to be mentally unstable

A section of Kyengera Town Council residents in Nsangi Sub-county, Wakiso District, yesterday paralysed traffic on Kampala-Masaka road for more than two hours while protesting the killing of one of their own by a security officer.
The protesters carried the coffin containing the remains of the deceased, Denzilanta Nabasirye, which they placed in the middle of the road .
