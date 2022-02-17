Residents block Masaka road over killing of Kyengera woman

A section of Kyengera Town Council residents in Nsangi Sub-county, Wakiso District, yesterday paralysed traffic on Kampala-Masaka road for more than two hours while protesting the killing of one of their own by a security officer.

The protesters carried the coffin containing the remains of the deceased, Denzilanta Nabasirye, which they placed in the middle of the road .

The 44-year-old resident died on Tuesday after a security officer shot her in the chest as he engaged Mr Geoffrey Kitatta, a boda boda cyclist, who is said to be mentally unstable.

Witnesses told Daily Monitor yesterday that trouble started when the security officer, armed with a pistol, came out of his car to intervene in a situation where Mr Kitatta had cordoned off the road as he threatened to hack some road users.

“When the security officer came out of his car, he ordered the mentally ill man, who was armed with a machete, to raise his hands, which he did. The man immediately grabbed the pistol. The officer managed to get it back and started shooting at the man, but in the process, a stray bullet killed Nabasirye, who was standing by the roadside,” Mr Peter Mukasa, a boda boda cyclist, said.

Some residents demanded the arrest of the security officer.

“We want the killer to face the law. Police should also explain to us how they are going to support the woman’s family. She has been a mother and a wife. We have not seen anyone from police or government console the bereaved family,” a protester, who identified himself as Kityo, said.

During the protest, police officers started firing tear gas to disperse the rowdy crowd and confiscated the coffin.

“Police dispersed the [demonstraters]. They removed the body from them and took it back to Mulago. No one was arrested,” Kampala Metropolitan police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said.

Mr Owoyesigyire urged the public to remain calm as they investigate the matter.

“Kitatta was arrested on that same day. He was shot at and disabled. He is still admitted to Mulago Hospital. We are, however, still investigating how this lady was shot and later succumbed to the injuries because a lot of bullets were fired. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the person who shot at the woman,” he said.

The town council mayor, Mr Mathias Walukaga, described the incident as unfortunate and appealed to residents to remain calm.