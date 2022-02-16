Guard shoots Busitema University student dead

Kelly Tumusiime, deceased

Yahu

By  Yahudu Kitunzi

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Kelly Tumusiime, 20, who was pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Medicine, was shot in the back at close range on Sunday night.

Police in Mbale City are investigating circumstances under which a private security guard attached to Alpha Guard Services Ltd, shot dead a first-year student of Busitema University, Mbale Branch.

