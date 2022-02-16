Guard shoots Busitema University student dead

Police in Mbale City are investigating circumstances under which a private security guard attached to Alpha Guard Services Ltd, shot dead a first-year student of Busitema University, Mbale Branch.

Kelly Tumusiime, 20, who was pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Medicine, was shot in the back at close range on Sunday night.

Mr Ibrahim Musoke, a boda boda rider, said he heard a gunshot at around midnight and ran towards the scene of crime.

“After hearing the gunshot sound, boda boda riders ran to the scene of crime only to find Tumusiime’s lifeless body lying on the ground,”Mr Musoke said.

A team of detectives visited the scene and recorded statements from witnesses. The crime scene was reportedly already messed up.

The Elgon region police spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, said the key suspect has been arrested to help with investigations.

He said Mr Wilson Kidasa, a private security guard, 35, suspected Tumusiime was a thief. According to Mr Taitika, the deceased was a resident of Mivule Cell, Namatala Ward, Industrial City Division in Mbale City.

Mr Taitika said it is alleged that the deceased was coming from the Mission Cell, Namakwekwe Ward on Gangama Road, and then branched off at Tuni hardware on Mbale-Soroti highway.

It is further claimed that he leaned against a certain vehicle and when he saw a security guard coming towards him, he allegedly started running, prompting the guard to shoot at him.

Sources told Daily Monitor that the deceased was reportedly coming from Oax Bar and Restaurant, commonly known as Sukali in Namakwekwe.

Police have since recovered a rifle with seven rounds of ammunition and one cartridge.

Police said the suspect, who is currently detained at Mbale Central Police Station, will be charged with murder after police investigations.

Tumusiime’s body was taken to Mbale City mortuary for post-mortem.