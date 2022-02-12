Suspect, his two-year-old son shot dead during arrest over land row

By  Alex Tumuhimbise

What you need to know:

  • Neighbours said the dispute started when Rwothupe accused his mother of attempting to sell part of the family land without his consent.
  • Land disputes are widespread in Uganda, affecting several landholders with many escalating into violence and death.

A 40-year-old man and his two-year-old son were shot and killed on Friday by one of the police officers deployed to effect arrest following a family land row in Hoima District in western Uganda.
It is alleged that the man, only identified as Rwothupe had been involved in a land row with his elderly mother, only identified as Tereza, both residents of Nzorobi village in Nzorobi parish Kabale Sub County, Hoima District.

