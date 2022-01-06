Residents decry poor state of Kakindo Primary School

Parents, local leaders and administrators of Kakindo Primary School in Bugangari Sub-county, Rukungiri District are worried over the poor state of the school ahead of the re-opening next week.

The school, located about 25kms from Rukungiri town, has three classroom blocks, two of which re made of mud and wattle.

The other classroom block is permanent and was constructed by Bugangari Sub-county in 2007.

The school is in a sorry state with dusty floors and no windows. The roofs are leaking, the walls are cracked and the timber is worn out, while the nursery section building is supported by wooden pillars.

Prior to the closure of schools on March 18, 2020, the school had enrollment of 476 pupils.

Mr Moses Kanyesigye, a parent, said the government has left the school at the mercy of parents, who are poor to maintain and support the school.

“We also pay taxes and we have been voting for NRM but we wonder how our school can be in this state. Yes, we thank the government for the school but the lives of our children are at a great risk,” Mr Kanyesigye said.

The parents are worried that when rains set in, their children will have no shelter for protection.

The Bungangari Sub-county chairperson, Mr Justone Byamukama, said parents have done their part and it is only the government that is failing them.

“Look at other schools around us, they have at least benefited from this government. You can imagine a school serving seven villages with over 400 pupils to be in such a situation. This is so unfortunate,” Mr Byamukama said.

Mr Byamukama appealed to government to improve the education standards in the country through establishing good facilities.

“Let the government come to rescue this school because it also teaches Ugandans. There is no reason as to why this school should not be supported,” Mr Byamukama said.

The head teacher, Mr Patrick Rubarenzya, said since its establishment, the government has not put up a single structure at the school except a toilet that was built by the district in 2012.

Mr Rubarenzya said whenever it rains they send pupils home and teachers take shelter in the nearby.

“This situation affects pupils’ performance because all the time they are thinking about rain. So there is less concentration on studies. Mr Rubarenzya said.

The Rukungiri District education officer, Mr Jackson Turyahumura, said plans are underway to rehabilitate the school.

About the school