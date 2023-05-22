Residents pin police, village leaders in Wakiso land saga

About 1,000 residents from three villages in Namayumba Sub-county, Wakiso District, have pinned their local chairpersons, area police and a land surveyor of conniving to evict them from a highly contested piece of land.

The land dispute, which is between children and grand-children of Gabudyeri Lubajja, has sucked in more than 1,000 Bibanja holders settled on it in Busamba-Kinyika, Kanziro-gayaza and Ngodwe villages. Trouble came to a head when some of the disgruntled children brought in a third party – Ms Berna Nakato – who bought part of the land.

The disputed land on Busiro Block 53, Plot 15, measures 1,044.9 acres.

During a security meeting held in Busamba Village yesterday, angry residents informed Lands minister Judith Nabakooba that their lives are in danger because a section of bouncers allegedly hired by Ms Nakato are intimidating them to give up their land.

Mr Vicent Ssemujju, a resident of Ngondwe, said the bouncers have camped in the village, threatening whoever is not allowed to give up part of their land to Ms Nakato.

“That lady (Ms Nakato) wants us to give her 70 percent of our land and when you refuse, the bouncers threaten to kidnap you and all other sorts of threats. She told me that she spoke with the resident district commissioner about the land and she (the RDC) gave her a go ahead to do whatever she wants on it because she has every right,” he said.

Ms Sarah Luzindana, a resident of Busamba, said the bouncers are being protected by their village chairperson who asked them to either comply with the surveyor or face the next wrath.

“In this village, we enter our house like hens at 7pm. Those people follow us on our way and whenever they find you in a group of two or three, they beat you up and ask why you are holding meetings. We no longer have freedom of movement,” she said.

Mr John Kadu Kirabira, another resident, said police are not helping them.

“I reported a case at Namayumba Police post but the O/C station refused to record my statement and only informed me that the Kakiri police will handle it since it is big; reaching Kakiri, the district police commander refused to take it as well, which made me conclude that police is with them,” he said.

The whole problem started in December last year when one Richard Ssemitala and Eusterius Ssegantebuka, allegedly sold part of the family land (150 acres) to Ms Nakato.

Last week, the residents stormed Kawempe Police Station, accusing their area police of neglecting them.

But the District Police Commander (DPC), Mr Hassan Katumba Mugerwa, recently denied allegations of harassing the bibanja holders.

The Wakiso District Resident Commissioner, Ms Justine Mbabazi, also said she was not aware of any harassment instigated against bibanja holders by police.

Ms Nabakooba, who had put caveats, stopping any further activity on the land in December 2022, was shocked to learn about the new development.

She learnt that Ms Nakato had acquired 200 acres of land on the same Block 53.

Ms Nabakooba was also shocked when Ms Nakato informed her that she had produced 33 sub titles for some of former Bibanja holders, contrary to a pending court case and the minister’s directive.

“I hear by direct the regional police commander to arrest all bouncers and imprison them now and never to appear on this land again. We don’t need bouncers in any village in Uganda, what we have (security) is enough for all of us,” she said.

The directive came after Ms Nakato denied having any bouncers, instead calling the suspected goons her team of surveyors.

The meeting also found out that the fight over the land is majorly among the family members.