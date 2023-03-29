Retired Archbishop Orombi recovering - Kaziimba

The retired archbishop of Church of Uganda, Rt Rev Henry Luke Orombi, 74, is feeling better after admission to a city hospital, Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba has said.

“Brothers and sisters, Praise God from all blessings flow. I have visited [Archbishop] Luke Orombi in the hospital this morning. He was able to speak to me, he is better. The situation is better, continue praying that God heals him completely,” Archbishop Kaziimba tweeted yesterday.

Archbishop emeritus Orombi was airlifted to Nakasero hospital after falling sick, Nebbi Bishop said on Monday night.

Bishop Pons Ozelle said: “Just a quick one for your prayer support. Kindly keep our Dad Bishop Henry Luke Orombi in prayer. He has not been feeling well this evening (Monday).”

He added: “…Otherwise he (Orombi) has been put on first aid to contain the unease of vomiting.”

Since Monday, following the announcement by Bishop Ozelle, Christians and other well-wishers across the country offered healing prayers for the retired archbishop, who has, through his evangelization mission, been vocal on issues of development, especially in the West Nile Sub-region.

Mr Moses Obeta, a Christian in Madi and West Nile Diocese, where Archbishop Orombi worked during his youthful age, said: “Right now, West Nile still needs that caliber of Orombi. He is the one who can ably speak about our issues in West Nile to the government. We pray he gets well soon and returns to work.”

By press time, it was still unclear what the archbishop is suffering from.

After his retirement in December 2012, Archbishop Orombi has been living at his country home at Goli in Nebbi District. He regularly receives visitors for prayers.

At 10am on Tuesday, Bishop Ozelle said: “Yes, it was a tough moment to see Bishop Orombi’s health degenerate to that level. But our God is able.”

He added: “We rushed him to Nakasero hospital at 2am for specialised treatment. He is so far responding well. He is able to sit, talk and ask sensible questions. The first thing he asked for was his Bible and reading glasses.”

President Museveni on September 28 last year appointed Archbishop Orombi as the second Chancellor of Muni University in Arua City.

Archbishop Orombi was born October 11, 1949, in Pakwach District. He was diocesan youth officer in Moyo and Adjumani in West Nile sub-region from 1979 until 1986.