Revellers cautioned against misconduct during Christmas

The Entebbe Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr Hakim Kirigwa has cautioned revellers and residents of Entebbe Municipality against misconduct during the Christmas festivities noting that they will face arrest when found on the wrong side of the law.

“As the security committee comprised of various forces, we carried out the primary inspection of all the beaches, hotels and recreation areas on December 14. We met the owners and issued them the guidelines to follow as directed by President Museveni and have deployed our people many of whom are casually dressed to ensure law and order is maintained,” he said.

Mr Kirigwa made the remarks on Thursday during a press briefing on the security preparedness in and around the municipality which is a favoured destination for many people during the festivities because of its beaches and various recreation areas.

“We are going to deploy sniffer dogs from the UPDF and Uganda Police at the various beaches which we will also use to inspect them before any activity takes place and have also required them to have several lifesavers deployed on the water to ensure revellers' safety while swimming,” he said.

Mr Kirigwa further urged families of mentally ill people who loiter on the municipal roads and public spaces to take care of them since authorities are set to arrest and take them to Butabika National Referral Mental Hospital as a preventive security measure.

“We decided not to have any mentally ill person on the roads because some may truly be mentally ill but others may be pretending and bring harm to people. We reached this decision as a security committee to arrest these people, take them to police from where they will be taken to Butabika for examination,” he said.