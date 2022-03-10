Road users applaud Joe Walker over road safety campaign

Road users in Mbarara City have applauded Joe Walker, the man behind the “Safe Roads Save lives” campaign for his initiative to curb road carnages.

Mr Joseph Beyanga the head of radio at Nation Media Group (NMG-UG), is leading a road safety campaign by walking 320km from Kampala to Bushenyi.

He started his journey from Kampala at Nation Media offices in Namuwongo on February 28, 2022 to Bushenyi and reached Mbarara on Tuesday on March 08.

The high-spirited Beyanga kept engaging road users on the proper usage of the road. On arrival to Mbarara, he engaged the traffic police on some of the key issues he observed on the road. He also painted a zebra crossing at Mayanja Memorial Hospital along Mbarara-Masaka highway.

“On day nine of the walk from Kampala to Bushenyi, we are right now in Mbarara town and we are getting ready, energized after a good night rest, we are heading to Bushenyi, we do not know where we will stop but wherever our legs will take us we are getting there and we are not stopping,” Mr Beyanga said.

He added: “Right now we are painting a zebra crossing with the UNRA guys on this particular point. There have been many accidents on this point. So UNRA advised that we put a zebra crossing as we hit the road to Bushenyi.”

This being the first ever Zebra crossing at the spot, residents and motorists applauded Joe Walker for the spirit and calling upon road users to be mindful of their safety while on the road.

“We have been having problems crossing this road and our children could not cross but because of Joe Walker, they are finally painting the Zebra crossing which will help us and our children cross with ease,” Ms Sarah Natukunda, a resident of Kirembe cell in Mbarara City, said.

She added: “We have been paying Shs500 to Boda Boda cyclists to help us cross the road.”

Mr Fred Rubito, a Boda Boda cyclist at Muyanja Hospital Stage, said that for the last 16 years he worked at the same stage, there have been more than 12 accidents on the spot involving motor vehicles, motorcycles and pedestrians caused by speeding vehicles.