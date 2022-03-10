Road users applaud Joe Walker over road safety campaign

Joe Walker (R) arrives in Mbarara on Wednesday on day nine on his 320km journey from Kampala to Bushenyi. Photo | Felix Ainebyoona

By  Felix Ainebyoona

What you need to know:

  • Mr Joseph Beyanga the head of radio at Nation Media Group (NMG-UG), is leading a road safety campaign by walking 320km from Kampala to Bushenyi.

Road users in Mbarara City have applauded Joe Walker, the man behind the “Safe Roads Save lives” campaign for his initiative to curb road carnages.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.