Robbers raid deceased archbishop Lwanga’s home

Police in Nagalama are investigating a case of aggravated robbery after suspected thugs raided the ancestral home of the deceased Kampala archbishop, Cyprian Kizito Lwanga in Kyabakadde, Mukono District.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire on Friday said around 15 unidentified masked thugs armed with machetes, sticks and breaking implements raided the residence at night after cutting the perimeter fence.

“They cut the perimeter fence and accessed the Archbishop's home and attacked the occupants in the house before they robbed them of mobile phones and Shs250, 000 from two victims,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Mr Owoyesigyire said police were able to recover some exhibits at the scene and also arrested one suspect while the others are still at large.








