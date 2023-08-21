Rugunda co-leads delegation to observe Zimbabwe elections

The former prime minister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, together with the former president of Nigeria, Mr Goodluck Jonathan, have co-jointly led a delegation from African Union (AU) and the Common Market for East and Southern Africa (Comesa), to observe Zimbabwe’s general elections scheduled to take place this Wednesday.

According to a statement by the AU Commission Chairperson, Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat, the joint AU-Comesa team is composed of 73 short-term observers and three core teams of electoral experts.

The teams will be involved in the election observation activities from August 16 to August 29.

“The joint mission will be led by His Excellency, the former president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, in collaboration with Rt Hon Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, former Prime Minister of the Republic of Uganda,” the AU chairperson’s statement reads in part.

The AU Commission expects recommendations to improve democratic processes on the continent.

“The observer team is expected to offer recommendations for improvement of future elections based on the findings, and demonstrate AU’s solidarity and support towards Zimbabwe’s election and democratisation process to ensure that the conduct of democratic, credible and peaceful elections contributes to the consolidation of democratic governance, peace and stability in the country,” the statement added.

Mr Faki added that the objective of the AU and Comesa election observer mission is to provide accurate and impartial reporting and assessment of the quality of elections. This is the fourth time Mr Jonathan will be leading an AU Election Observation Mission since 2016, having led the continental body’s mission to Tanzania, Mozambique and Zambia. However, it is the first time for Dr Rugunda.

Further in his statement, Mr Faki said the joint AU-Comesa mission will also engage with several stakeholders and observe the final preparations and polling process, adding that the mission would issue its preliminary statement after that.

According to AU, the mission will be guided by AU and Comesa statutes governing the holding of elections, whose aim is to promote good governance, among other democratic principles.

