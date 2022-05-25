Rukungiri man killed over ‘muchomo’, suspect arrested

Police in Rukungiri District are investigating circumstances leading to the death of a 36-year-old man over roasted meat commonly called ‘muchomo’.

Kigezi region police spokesperson Elly Maate identified the deceased as as Naboth Kanyima, a resident of Nyakibungo Cell, Bugyera Parish, Buyanja Sub-county in Rukungiri District.

Police accounts show that Kanyima was involved in a fight over roasted meat with a man only identified as Amos. During the fight at a local fuel station, Amos apparently accused the deceased of failing to pay for the meat.

"When the fighting intensified at around 10pm, a watch man at the fuel station intervened to separate the two but was overpowered and instead participated in crime by kicking the deceased several times in the chest," Maate said.

According to Maate, the deceased tried to move home but failed to reach.

“He slept at the home of a one Ezra who on the May 24 took him to a clinic at Buyanja Town Council from where he was referred to Nyakibale Hospital,” police said.

Kanyima died upon arrival at the health facility and his body was on Tuesday taken to Rwakabengo Health Center III for post mortem.

Police reveal that his body had minor injuries on the face and a murder case file has been registered by the law enforcers as investigations proceed.

45-year-old man found dead with burnt head

On Wednesday, Police in Kanungu District were also probing circumstances under which a 45-year-old man was found dead with burnt a head.

Shedrak Tumusiime, a resident of Nkwenda southern division in Buhoma Town Council in Kanungu District was discovered dead by women who had gone to work in a millet plantation at around 9am in the same village.