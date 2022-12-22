Rukungiri teacher arrested over sodomizing student, 16

Police in Rukungiri District in western Uganda are holding a 36-year-old primary school teacher on charges of defilement after he allegedly sodomised a 16-year-old student with whom they hail from the same village.

Kigezi regional police spokesperson, Mr Elly Maate said the suspect who teaches at a primary school in Buyanja Sub County Rukungiri District had carnal knowledge with a student of Brilliance High School in Kihihi town council in Kanungu District.

The teacher was reportedly hired by the victim’s parents to coach his (victim’s) primary school going siblings during holidays.

According to police, the suspect who had been frequenting the victim’s home at Kishanda II village, Nyakagyeme Sub County, Rukungiri District asked him (victim) to accompany him (teacher) to the nearby Kamuhogo trading center at around 7pm on December 20, 2022.