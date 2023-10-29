Rural women benefit from Shs2b project

At least 600 grassroot rural women from the Districts of Jinja, Bugiri, Kaliro and Kabong are benefiting from a five-year $540,000 (about Shs1.95b) project.

The Fair for All project is being implemented by Uganda Community Based Association for Women and Children Welfare (UCOBAC), in partnership with Slum Women Initiative for Development (SWID), Action for Women and Awakening in Rural Environment (AWARE Uganda), OXFAM Novib, and Huairou Commission.

Ms Susan Gamwino, a senior programme officer at UCOBAC, says the project enhances the voice of rural and grassroot women to be able to participate in agricultural value chains.

“We have a total of $540,000 for a period of five years to support these women in the project; this is our year III and we have two more years. We hope to transform the lives of the women and they will not remain the same,” Ms Gamwino said.

Ms Gamwino was speaking during the International Day of Rural Women that was celebrated in Jinja City under the theme: “Financing for Rural Women Empowerment”.

Ms Gamwino said the day is when they are having a renewed thinking about the contribution of women in our communities, especially in the care they give and the role that they play in the food-production process.

Data from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (2022) indicates that 87 per cent of women are engaged in agriculture as their main economic activity; however, they face challenges.

According to Ms Gamwino, rural women face exclusion from the digital economy, meaning they don’t have the devices; lack data and therefore can’t know where the markets are as much as they want to sell their goods.

“We also have a challenge of domestic violence which is also on the increase because of the differential levels of poverty within the communities, there is a lot of care work that women are doing which is not recognised by the community and is not even paid,” she said.

Other challenges Ms Gamwino pointed out include; expensive but counterfeit agricultural goods that are on the market, climate change whereby the temperatures get so high, or prolonged drought that makes it hard for the women to reap much.

Ms Josephine Adongo, a resident of Iwemba Village in Bugiri District, says women lack land or land rights because the land is owned by men. Subsequently, they are constrained to grow crops that take long in preference for those that take between three and four months.

Govt intervention

Mr Peter Dhamuzungu, the commissioner of crop production in the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, says some of the opportunities being offered to rural women include tractors which come with a planter and plough.

He, therefore, encourages the rural women to tap into such opportunities by requesting the tractors through the Office of the Permanent Secretary and after good scrutiny, they will get.

As government, Mr Dhamuzungu says they continue to extend extension and advisory services, adding that through the District Local Governments, they have recruited a number of staff to ensure that they provide extension services to these women.

“The good thing is they are already organised in their groups, so it is easier to reach out to them to conduct these trainings at any specific time that they want,” Mr Dhamuzungu said.

As for the counterfeit products on the market, Mr Dhamuzungu says the ministry has a department of inspection, certification and national crop satisfaction services, which are there to ensure that they inspect, certify and oversee all products.

According to Mr Dhamuzungu, to fight climate change, the government has rolled out climate-smart agriculture, which looks at basic principles that can be addressed, including ensuring that such farmers are able to produce using the required principles.

“The project will, for example, see that the farmers do not over till their land or there is minimum tillage, but that they are also accessing quality agricultural inputs. We are linking them to markets and are also going to equip them with agro-processing facilities to ensure that they are able to add value to what they are producing,” said Mr Dhamuzungu.

The World Trade Organisation suggests that worldwide, international and domestic agricultural trade and value chains are recognised as potential crucial engines for developing countries to achieve Sustainable Development Goals.