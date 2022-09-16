Ruto expected to grace UMA 28th trade fair

President William Ruto of Kenya is expected to grace the launch of the 28th Uganda International Trade Fair at the Uganda Manufacturers’ Association (UMA) show grounds in Lugogo, Kampala, officials have announced.

The event will commence on October 3 and run until October 10.

Mr Ruto’s visit was revealed yesterday by UMA executive director Daniel Birungi during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with platinum sponsors for the 8-day trade fair.

Mr Birungi said the annual trade fair resumes after a two-year halt following the Covid-19 lockdowns in 2020 and 2021.

“This time around, the expenditure incorporates hosting presidents and heads of State of different countries who are going to visit the trade fair. At the opening ceremony, we anticipate having His Excellency the President of the Republic of Kenya, Dr William Ruto, to open the event and the closing ceremony will be presided by President Museveni alongside other heads of State,” Mr Birungi said.

His anticipated visit comes amid concerns of non-tariff barriers continuing to bear on the cost of doing business in the region, with exports from Uganda such as milk, stopped from entering the Kenyan market since December 2019.

UMA officials told Monitor that the association invited President Ruto and he will be joined by more than three other heads of State from East Africa.

Mr Birungi commended Total Energies Uganda Ltd for contributing Shs150m towards the trade fair before signing a three-year MoU to foster trade and economic recovery in the country.

Members of the public will be required to pay Shs10, 000 each to attend the trade fair that will run under the theme: “Harnessing economic recovery through local sourcing and deepening value chain integration.”

Exhibitors

According to UMA, an umbrella body for manufacturers in Uganda, about 90 percent of the stalls prepared for a total of 1,000 local and international exhibitors have been booked.